This actor admits being the worst-dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada universe

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about the world of fashion, so there is no doubt about the fact that the costume design for the film will be unbeatable. The sequel does not disappoint, featuring dazzling creations from some of the world's biggest fashion houses. Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly not only serves high fashion, but she also takes an active interest in noting who is wearing what. But there is one actor who has no doubt in admitting to being the worst-dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe!

Actor who had to ‘bro-out’ with Miranda Priestly

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt at The Devil Wears Prada 2 European premiere in London. REUTERS/Jack Taylor(REUTERS)

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That actor is BJ Novak! In The Devil Wears Prada 2, he plays Jay Ravitz, the ‘manosphere-minded’ son of a media tycoon who is always dressed in formal wear and cares little about fashion to begin with. He is the embodiment of the ‘finance bro’ genre of men, and his character goes on to challenge Miranda's authority.

Taking to his Instagram account, BJ Novak shared a bunch of pictures from the set, including one featuring Meryl. In the caption, the actor shared, “It was the honor of a lifetime to play the worst dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe; to try to bro-out with Miranda Priestly; to try to make Meryl Streep laugh in the process; to learn lessons in transformation from Justin Theroux; to meet my Italian body double; to bond with Tibor Feldman; and so much more. Thank you to @abmck and David Frankel for bringing me along on such an iconic ride. The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters now!”

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{{^usCountry}} About The Devil Wears Prada 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meryl reprised her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which returns to the world of high fashion two decades after the original film. The first part was released in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meryl reprised her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which returns to the world of high fashion two decades after the original film. The first part was released in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

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The first film revolved around Andy Sachs, a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, and how she is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It was released on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

meryl streep fashion Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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