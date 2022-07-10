Thor Love and Thunder box office day 3 collection: Marvel film earns 47 crore in India, eyes $300 million globally

Marvel’s latest release Thor: Love and Thunder has continued its golden run at the box office. Within three days of its release in India, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer is nearing the ₹50-crore mark. Globally, trade experts are predicting the film to hit the $300 million mark by the end of Sunday. This will make it one of the most successful films of the year. Also read: What Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes mean for Chris Hemsworth’s future in MCU

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brings Chris back in his fourth solo adventure as the God of Thunder. Also returning are Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, while Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. The film was released in theatres in India and select other territories on Thursday, while it had its global release on Friday.

As per a report in Box Office India, the film saw a healthy 50% jump from Friday on Saturday, earning ₹17 crore on the day, taking its three-day collections in India to ₹47 crore. The predicts that the extended weekend could see the film rake in as much as ₹70 crore, a sizable sum for a Hollywood release.

Outside India too, the film has been doing quite well. In North America, the film has already crossed $100 million, as per a report by Deadline. Another report from the publication states that internationally, the superhero adventure has grossed over $100 million internationally as well. This includes the roughly $6 million from India as well. The reports state that the film looks set to touch the $300-million mark by the end of Sunday in terms of global gross.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features cameos from Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Bradley Cooper.

