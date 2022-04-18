Thor Love and Thunder teaser: Chris Hemsworth is on a journey of self-discovery; Natalie Portman lifts Mjolnir. Watch

The first teaser of Chris Hemsworth starrer-Thor: Love and Thunder was released on Monday. In the 1 minute 27 second clip, Thor is seen talking about that how he needs to figure out who he is. The film also gives a first look at the much-anticipated moment of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster turning into the Mighty Thor. The film, part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, will release on July 8, 2022. Also Read: Did Spider-Man No Way Home tease a Thor: Love and Thunder plot reveal?

The video starts with Thor running in a forest. He then says, “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re used as tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am. He adds, “I want to choose my own path. Live in the moment. My superheroing days are over.” A video montage shows the God of Thunder then embarking on a journey of self-discovery, where he meets some old friends, including Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the video, Peter Quill is seen telling Thor to look into the eyes of someone you love, whenever he gets lost. The teaser also gives a glimpse at Russell Crowe as Zeus, but without revealing his face. Towards the end the video, Natalie Portman, who plays the role of Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend, is seen lifting Thor's Mjolnir--the magic hammer that gives anyone holding it Thor's powers. Natalie Portman channelling Thor's powers has been the talk of the town since the track was announced two years ago.

Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Jamie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel, all of whom reprise their roles from previous MCU films. The new film will also introduces a new villain- Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale).

According to the official synopsis of the film, “The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa), Korg (Taika) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.”

