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TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective ahead of 'The Odyssey' release

TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective ahead of 'The Odyssey' release

May 27, 2026 01:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, The Toronto International Film Festival will screen all 12 films directed by Christopher Nolan as part of a retrospective ahead of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's upcoming film "The Odyssey".

TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective ahead of 'The Odyssey' release

The retrospective, titled "Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs" at TIFF Lightbox, will be held from July 8 to August 20, the festival organisers said in a statement.

It will feature multiple screenings of Nolan's complete body of work as a director, with many films projected in 70mm in the venue's largest and most technically advanced cinema.

All screenings will be exclusively on 35mm and 70mm film, reflecting Nolan's well-known commitment to analogue filmmaking.

Hailed as one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema, Nolan first came to the festival in 1998 when his debut feature "Following" screened in the Discovery section. He last returned in 2017 for a special IMAX screening of "Dunkirk" to mark IMAX's 50th anniversary.

"Christopher Nolan is one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema today where each new film is a cultural event," TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee said. "These programmes offer audiences of all ages a compelling look at the scale, creativity, and innovation that define film today."

Among the highlights of the retrospective is a "Quote Along" screening of "Barbie" scheduled immediately before "Oppenheimer" on July 18, a playful nod to the 2023 "Barbenheimer" cultural phenomenon that saw the two films released simultaneously to record box office results.

A Silver Screenings presentation of "The Right Stuff" is scheduled for July 24, preceded by an in-cinema talk from a space exploration expert. The film is one Nolan has publicly cited as a personal favourite.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
christopher nolan toronto international film festival
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