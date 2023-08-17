When Timothée Chalamet visited Greta Gerwig on Barbie set: ‘I should have been in this’

Timothée Chalamet could have been a Ken! In an interview with Hollywood First Look during the Barbie press tour, director Greta Gerwig revealed that Timothée Chalamet had once visited the set of her film and expressed disappointment on not being able to star in the film. Timothée has starred in Greta's previous directorial features, Lady Bird and Little Women. (Also read: Barbie's Greta Gerwig is first women director to enter Hollywood's billionaire club, film earns $1bn)

Timothée wanted to be in Barbie

Timothée Chalamet visited the set of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

In an interview with Hollywood First Look, Greta shared how she wanted both Timothée and Saoirse Ronan to star in Barbie, but they could not do it due to scheduling issues. "I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it. Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’” she added. Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse had both starred in Lady Bird and Little Women.

More about Barbie

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig became the first solo female director to make a film that has collected a whopping $1 billion at the global box office. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film's premise read, "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

Barbie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, "The pink is a curious cover to stage a clever satire. Greta doesn't take potshots only at Mattel, a co-producer and enabler of this adaptation, for some of its regressive business decisions, but in one scene, also aims one at the production house Warner Bros for how it mishandled the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. However, at one point, the satire feels self-defeating. After the Barbies lead the Kens on by baiting them to mansplain them, they also instigate them against each other, which ends up reinforcing the stereotype that the reason men fight against each other is because of the women."

Meanwhile, Timothée will be next seen in the sequel to Dune, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, also starring Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson. He also has the musical Wonka up for release later this year.

