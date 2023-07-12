Wonka trailer: Timothee Chalamet steps into Johnny Depp's shoes to set up greatest chocolate shop ever as young Wonka

Timothee Chalamet is the new, younger version of the candy maker Willy Wonka and is a total delight in the newly launched trailer of the much-anticipated prequel, Wonka. He not just plays the famous character convincingly, after huge precedents set by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, but also inspires the audience to dare to dream. Also read: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, Oppenheimer and Wonka: Anticipated Hollywood films of 2023 Timothee Chalamet in a still from Wonka trailer.

The visually-appealing trailer opens with Willy Wonka talking about how he has travelled the world for seven years to learn all about chocolate before landing in a fictional town in Europe. As he dreams of owning a chocolate shop in the city, he is warned of being crushed by the chocolate cartel. He is told that he can't own a shop without selling chocolate but the problem is that he can't sell chocolate without owning a shop.

Willy comes across an orphan girl and promises to make her life better. He goes on to make some unique chocolates and creates quite a stir on the streets with the one that can can make the person defy the law of gravity. Even Willy and the orphan girl go on sky-walking one night. Amid all this, Willy gets more willpower as he remembers his mom's words, ‘Every good thing in the world started with a dream’. And he finally goes on to set up the greatest chocolate shop the world had ever seen. We also see glimpses of Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson as a priest and Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mother.

Wonka is set before the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder as Wonka in an adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1964 book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will release on December 15.

Talking about the Wonka, director Paul King said at a press preview of the trailer, "(He) is a very interesting, beguiling character and it seemed really interesting to dive a little deeper into him and try and come up with something that perhaps Roald Dahl might have approved of if he'd ever tried to write a prequel."

"(Chalamet is) following in some extraordinarily big shoes with the people who've played the character before and I think he more than lives up to them. He manages to bring that sort of mayhem and that mischievousness but with a deep emotional grounding," he added.

