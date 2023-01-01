Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, Oppenheimer and Wonka: Anticipated Hollywood films of 2023

The year 2023 promises to be a great year for Hollywood, with new films from filmmakers Dennis Villeneuve, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Ari Aster, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola all set for release. Here is a list of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Dune Part Two: The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 science fiction epic Dune will continue to explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) to trace the warpath of revenge for his family. The rest of the cast which includes actors Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem are all set to return.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Stakes are sky-high for the final installment directed by James Gunn, as the Guardians take on a mission that could destroy their team-up. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings back its main cast, including actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Meanwhile, actors Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone return from previous films.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: When Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse released in 2018, it wowed audiences and critics alike with its breathtakingly innovative animation style and rich storyline. Since then, the news of its sequel has generated a lot of attention. Shameik Moore is returning as Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenage New Yorker who steps into the default version of his earth's Spider-Man after Peter Parker (Chris Pine) dies. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse also introduces franchise newcomers like Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and our very own Dhanush!

The first image from Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

Wonka: Yet another origin story will see the light of day next year with Willy Wonka, as actor Timothée Chalamet stars as the future chocolatier in this musical drama directed by Paul King. Reportedly, Wonka focuses on how he met the Oompa Loompas as he takes one of his earliest adventures. With actors Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan Michael-Key, and Rowan Atkinson in the cast, we cannot wait to see how this unfolds.

The Killer: Based on a French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, Le Tueur, David Fincher (acclaimed director behind Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network) returns back to the crime thriller genre to direct actor Michael Fassbender as the titular killer. Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell also star in this Netflix film set to release later this year. Touted as "a case study of a man alone," The Killer follows a solitary man who begins to lose himself over a lifetime of regrets and crises as he takes down his targets in a world devoid of any moral compass.

Behind the scenes image of Michael Fassbender from The Killer.

Barbie: Every new update building up to the release of director Greta Gerwig's Barbie- leaked pictures of Margot Robbie on set with blonde-haired blue-eyed Ryan Gosling as Ken; the awe-inducing cast that keeps on building with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu; to the teaser that took its own spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, makes it seem all the more interesting and unlike anything we've ever seen. But in Greta, we trust!

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Western drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, is eyeing a 2023 festival debut release this year. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Apple's $200 million project based on the titular best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, it is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the murder of members of the wealthy folks of the Osage Nation, which came to be referred as the Reign of Terror.

Oppenheimer: If the official trailer is any indication, Oppenheimer is going to be the movie event of the year. Is there any other reason required when filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the man behind Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogies, is at the helm of things? Based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the movie traces the life of the titular nuclear physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) who is referred to as the “Father of Atomic Bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project.