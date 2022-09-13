Emmy Awards 2022 live updates: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor Comedy
Emmy Awards 2022 live updates: HBO is recording another great year at the Emmy Awards currently underway at Microsoft Theatre. Check out what's been happening.
The Emmy Awards 2022 are currently underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. HBO has recorded early wins of the night with trophies for Matthew Macfayden (Succession) and Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus) among others. Check out all the biggest updates from the night here.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 13, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis wins Lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso.
Sep 13, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Avengers assemble on Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet
Multiple stars from Marvel movies were spotted at the Emmy Awards 2022. Check out their photos here.
Sep 13, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Mike Wins wins another Emmy for the night. This time for Writing for a limited series or TV movie for The White Lotus. Read our review of the series here.
Sep 13, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Mike White wins Directing for a limited series or TV movie for The White Lotus.
Sep 13, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Andrew Garfield on the red carpet
Andrew Garfield looking very nice on the red carpet.
Sep 13, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Lizzo accepts award
“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me,” said Lizzo as she accepted the Competition program award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
Sep 13, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Jennifer Coolidge's hilarious speech
Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie, delivered a hilarious speech at the awards show.
Sep 13, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried takes home the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for TheDropout.
Sep 13, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Full list of winners
