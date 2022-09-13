Home / Entertainment / Tv / Emmy Awards 2022 live updates: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor Comedy
Live

Emmy Awards 2022 live updates: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor Comedy

tv
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 07:41 AM IST

Emmy Awards 2022 live updates: HBO is recording another great year at the Emmy Awards currently underway at Microsoft Theatre. Check out what's been happening.

Jason Sudeikis in a scene from Ted Lasso.
Jason Sudeikis in a scene from Ted Lasso.(AP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
The Emmy Awards 2022 are currently underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. HBO has recorded early wins of the night with trophies for Matthew Macfayden (Succession) and Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus) among others. Check out all the biggest updates from the night here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    Lead actor in a comedy series

    Jason Sudeikis wins Lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Avengers assemble on Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet

    Multiple stars from Marvel movies were spotted at the Emmy Awards 2022. Check out their photos here.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Writing for a limited series or TV movie

    Mike Wins wins another Emmy for the night. This time for Writing for a limited series or TV movie for The White Lotus. Read our review of the series here.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    Directing for a limited series or TV movie

    Mike White wins Directing for a limited series or TV movie for The White Lotus.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:13 AM IST

    Andrew Garfield on the red carpet

    Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Andrew Garfield looking very nice on the red carpet.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    Lizzo accepts award

    “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me,” said Lizzo as she accepted the Competition program award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:06 AM IST

    Jennifer Coolidge's hilarious speech

    Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie, delivered a hilarious speech at the awards show.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

    Amanda Seyfried takes home the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for TheDropout.

  • Sep 13, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    Full list of winners

    Check out all the biggest winners of the night here. 

emmy award

