Emmy Awards 2022 full list of winners: From Matthew Macfadyen to Michael Keaton

Succession and White Lotus took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years. Succession, the series about a family that owns a media empire and bears some resemblance to the Murdochs and the Redstones, is expected to be the biggest winner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.

Check out live updates here.

Here's a list of winners, updating live:

Writing for a limited series or TV movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Directing for a limited series or TV movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout “Green Juice”)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout “Iron Sisters”)

John Wells (Maid, “Sky Blue”)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Competition program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Advertisement

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream – WINNER

Lucy And Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety special (live)

Advertisement

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Variety special (pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only – WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON