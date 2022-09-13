Emmy Awards 2022 full list of winners: From Matthew Macfadyen to Michael Keaton
Emmy Awards 2022 full list of winners: The ceremony is currently underway at the Microsoft Theater is Los Angeles.
Succession and White Lotus took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years. Succession, the series about a family that owns a media empire and bears some resemblance to the Murdochs and the Redstones, is expected to be the biggest winner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.
Here's a list of winners, updating live:
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)
Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout “Green Juice”)
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout “Iron Sisters”)
John Wells (Maid, “Sky Blue”)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”)
Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Competition program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin’s American Dream – WINNER
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety special (live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only – WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
