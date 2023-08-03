Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split after seven months of dating: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have parted ways after seven months of dating each other. According to a source cited by Life & Style, it is being reported that the duo ended their romance because of their busy schedule. The reality TV personality and entrepreneur and Timothée had not addressed the romance rumours or even stepped out together in public in these seven months. (Also read: Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after breakup with Travis Scott: Report) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have split after seven months of dating.

When the relationship started

It was in April this year when the rumours of Kylie and Timothée being together started. These relationship rumours arrived months after it was reported that Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one. Earlier it was reported that Kylie didn’t want to make things official with Timothée Chalamet during the recent Coachella festival, where she was spotted with her friends.

What sources have said

Now as per a source quoted by Life & Style, the real reason for their split has been revealed. The source said, “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped... Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

Reports of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott having split again had surfaced in January. They previously took a break in late 2019 before rekindling their romance in February 2020. Their daughter, Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018, while their son, Aire, was born on February 2, 2022. Before her romance with Travis, Kylie had dated another rapper, Tyga, on and off for about two years before they ended their relationship in 2017.

Meanwhile, Timothée has been previously linked to several high-profile stars in the industry, including Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. The actor is gearing up for the release of the sequel to Dune in November and Wonka in December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON