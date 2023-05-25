'Simply the best', Tina Turner's five hits and surprising facts behind them | Watch

Tina Turner, the legendary American-born singer, who rose from a hardscrabble farming community and an abusive relationship to become one of the most revered recording artists of all time, passed away on Thursday at the age of 83. She died peacefully at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness, according to her representative.

A woman blows a kiss to a portrait of the late singer Tina Turner at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Turner's music resonated with fans across generation. Take a look at some of her all time hits. (ALSO READ: When Tina Turner visited temples in India to prepare for her role as Goddess Shakti)

"Proud Mary" (1969):

Tina Turner's iconic live performance of "Proud Mary" in 1971 on "The Ed Sullivan Show" helped solidify her status as a dynamic performer.

The song's distinctive intro, "Rollin', rollin', rollin' on the river," has become one of the most recognizable openings in popular music.

"What's Love Got to Do with It" (1984):

Initially, Tina Turner didn't want to record "What's Love Got to Do with It" as she felt it wasn't suited to her style. However, producer Terry Britten convinced her otherwise, leading to her biggest solo hit.

The song's success marked a significant turning point in Tina's career, propelling her to international fame and introducing her to a new generation of fans.

"River Deep - Mountain High" (1966):

Tina Turner's powerful vocals on "River Deep - Mountain High" impressed music legend Phil Spector so much that he reportedly called it a "perfect record."

Despite its critical acclaim, the song's commercial success in the United States was limited. However, it was a massive hit in Europe and is now recognized as one of Tina's signature songs.

"Private Dancer" (1984):

Before Tina Turner recorded "Private Dancer," it was initially offered to artists like Donna Summer and Phoebe Snow, who declined the opportunity. Tina's powerful rendition of the song made it an instant classic.

The album "Private Dancer" marked a major comeback for Tina, earning her critical acclaim and commercial success worldwide, establishing her as a solo superstar.

"Simply the Best" (1991):

"Simply the Best" was written by Mike Chapman and Holly Knight and originally intended for Rod Stewart. However, Tina Turner's version became the definitive rendition of the song.

The song's uplifting and empowering lyrics have made it a favourite choice for sports events and motivational moments. It has also been covered by various artists over the years.

Tina Turner's death

US president Joe Biden recognized Turner's extraordinary talent and personal strength. Describing her as a once-in-a-generation talent, he praised her resilience and the lasting legacy she leaves behind. (ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner after her death at 83)

“…Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers,” Biden tweeted.

