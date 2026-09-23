Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer reach divorce deal after nearly 5 years

Actor Tobey Maguire and his estranged wife Jennifer Meyer have taken a significant step towards formally ending their marriage, nearly five years after their divorce proceedings began. According to TMZ, the former couple have reached an agreement to legally dissolve their marriage and return to single status. The agreement still requires approval from a judge before it becomes official.

Tobey Maguire with Jennifer Meyer

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While the couple have agreed on ending their marriage, several financial and legal matters remain unresolved. Their settlement covering assets and other outstanding issues has not yet been finalised. The two have reportedly agreed to bring in a private judge to help settle any disputes that may arise while they work through the remaining aspects of the case.

Maguire and Meyer share two children. Their son, Otis, is 16, while their daughter, Ruby, is 18 and therefore legally an adult. In 2025, Maguire had asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of Otis. He had further requested private mediation to address questions surrounding child support and spousal support. His filing noted that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest development comes almost a decade after Maguire and Meyer first announced that they were separating. The couple, who had been married for years, publicly confirmed their split in 2016. Meyer subsequently filed for divorce in October 2020, setting the legal proceedings in motion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest development comes almost a decade after Maguire and Meyer first announced that they were separating. The couple, who had been married for years, publicly confirmed their split in 2016. Meyer subsequently filed for divorce in October 2020, setting the legal proceedings in motion. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest agreement marks an important step towards bringing their long-running divorce case to a close. However, with financial matters and other issues still pending, the process is not completely over. For now, the former couple are waiting for the court to approve their agreement to officially restore their single status.