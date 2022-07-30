Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut on big screen

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut on big screen

hollywood
Published on Jul 30, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise performed a cover of Blue Moon on the opening credits of Alone Together, which has been written and directed by Katie. The film also stars Katie in the lead and recently released in the US.
A file photo of former couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, made her onscreen singing debut in the recent film Alone Together, which Katie wrote, directed, and starred in. Suri, 16, performed a cover of Blue Moon, which plays in the film’s opening credits. In a new interview, Katie discussed her daughter’s musical talents and how she ended up getting involved in her latest film. The romantic drama released in the US on July 22. Read more: Why Tom Cruise hasn’t been publicly seen with daughter Suri since 2013

Suri is the only daughter of Katie and Tom, who was recently seen in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The couple first met in 2005, and Suri was born in 2006. Later that same year, Tom and Katie married in Italy. However, after five years of marriage, Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012. Days later, the couple reached a settlement, which gave Katie primary custody of Suri. The mother-daughter duo lives in New York City.

RELATED STORIES

Katie praised Suri in a new interview with Fox News as she spoke about her daughter’s artistic prowess. “I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'"

Katie clarified that while Suri might be musically-gifted and featured in the soundtrack of her film, she was still a student. She also said this was not be her daughter’s only onscreen singing gig. Katie said, “She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last year. Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

In Alone Together, Katie stars alongside Jim Sturgess. The romantic comedy is set during the Covid-19 pandemic. It follows a man and woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tom cruise katie holmes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP