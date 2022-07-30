Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut on big screen

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, made her onscreen singing debut in the recent film Alone Together, which Katie wrote, directed, and starred in. Suri, 16, performed a cover of Blue Moon, which plays in the film’s opening credits. In a new interview, Katie discussed her daughter’s musical talents and how she ended up getting involved in her latest film. The romantic drama released in the US on July 22. Read more: Why Tom Cruise hasn’t been publicly seen with daughter Suri since 2013

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suri is the only daughter of Katie and Tom, who was recently seen in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The couple first met in 2005, and Suri was born in 2006. Later that same year, Tom and Katie married in Italy. However, after five years of marriage, Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012. Days later, the couple reached a settlement, which gave Katie primary custody of Suri. The mother-daughter duo lives in New York City.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katie praised Suri in a new interview with Fox News as she spoke about her daughter’s artistic prowess. “I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want – go do your thing.'"

Katie clarified that while Suri might be musically-gifted and featured in the soundtrack of her film, she was still a student. She also said this was not be her daughter’s only onscreen singing gig. Katie said, “She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last year. Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Alone Together, Katie stars alongside Jim Sturgess. The romantic comedy is set during the Covid-19 pandemic. It follows a man and woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON