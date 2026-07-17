Tom Cruise reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, reveals what impressed him the most

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally sailed into theatres, and the epic has been met with widespread critical acclaim. Adding to the growing chorus of praise, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has now shared his review after watching the film on the big screen, revealing what left the biggest impression on him after the cinematic experience.

Tom Cruise goes gaga about The Odyssey

As of now, The Odyssey currently holds an impressive 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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On Thursday, Tom took to social media to give his stamp of approval to Nolan‘s ambitious The Odyssey. He shared an image of himself after attending an early screening of Nolan’s Greek epic, and thanked the filmmaker, his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas, and the film’s cast and crew.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!” Tom captioned a photo of himself holding a movie ticket in front of the film’s Imax 70mm theater.

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as Tom shared his review, social media users flooded the comments section, with many reacting to his praise for Nolan's epic and sharing their own thoughts on the film. One fan commented, “When a movie makes someone want to walk right back into the theatre immediately after leaving, that’s the only review that actually matters”, with another sharing, “When the man who literally jumps off cliffs for real entertainment tells you to watch a movie, you just book the tickets!" A third social media user wrote, “i mean wow a review from you is an actual recommendation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as Tom shared his review, social media users flooded the comments section, with many reacting to his praise for Nolan's epic and sharing their own thoughts on the film. One fan commented, “When a movie makes someone want to walk right back into the theatre immediately after leaving, that’s the only review that actually matters”, with another sharing, “When the man who literally jumps off cliffs for real entertainment tells you to watch a movie, you just book the tickets!" A third social media user wrote, “i mean wow a review from you is an actual recommendation." {{/usCountry}}

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The film's first batch of reviews arrived earlier this week, and they were overwhelmingly positive, with critics showering The Odyssey with praise. As of now, the film currently holds an impressive 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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On top of its early critical praise, the film is tracking to gross between $85 and $95 million in its opening weekend, which would top the $82.7 million that Nolan’s last film, his Best Picture-winning three-hour biopic epic Oppenheimer, nabbed in its July 2023 opening, as per TheWrap.

About the film

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film inspired by Homer's classic Greek poem. The Odyssey boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus. Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus, while Robert Pattinson steps into the role of Antinous. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, with Charlize Theron as the enchanting Calypso. The film also features Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

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The story follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible odds during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside the grand adventure, the film also explores the emotional love story between Odysseus and his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

The Odyssey marks Nolan’s first feature film after Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. The film has also received clearance from the Indian censor board without any cuts but it has received ‘A’ rating.