Tom Cruise takes 'socially-distanced' photos with fans at Euro 2020 final

Tom Cruise recently made headlines after he was spotted attending Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with his rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell, but seems like he was mindful of Covid-19 protocols as he was captured taking 'socially distanced' pictures with his fans.

A day after the actor attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals; he made his way over to Wembley Stadium to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

A source told TMZ that Tom Cruise was all smiles as he obliged fan requests for a quick picture before he headed in to watch the match Sunday evening, but, "he was also very cautious about it".

"The actor kept his mask on", and "mostly kept his distance" telling fans "to keep a Flying-V formation," the sources added.

Tom was spotted sitting near other famous faces, like Kate Moss and David Beckham inside Wembley.

The 59-year-old star, who is currently shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in London, took some time out of his hectic schedule and attended a Wimbledon finals match on Saturday with his co-stars.