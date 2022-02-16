Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire pose with stunt doubles in unseen, epic picture from Spider-Man: No Way Home
hollywood

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire pose with stunt doubles in unseen, epic picture from Spider-Man: No Way Home

A picture showing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with their stunt doubles from Spider-Man: No Way Home sets has been shared online.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with their stunt doubles.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

An epic, unseen picture from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home has made its way online. The photo shows the three Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield posing for a picture with their stunt doubles.

The three are joined by four stunt doubles, all striking Spider-Man's famous crouching pose. One of the stunt doubles is William Spencer who has been sharing the photo and fan-appreciation posts on Instagram Stories. One fan wrote, “What in the multiverse.” Another wrote, “Now that is some serious Spiderverse right here.”

RELATED STORIES

The picture appears to have been clicked during the shoot of the film's climax as the Spider-Men fought Green Goblin and other villains at the Statue of Liberty.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the superhero after many years. Fans had always wanted to watch the three Peter Parkers together on the big screen and their wish was fulfilled with the film. As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as the biggest film of the pandemic era, collecting $1.8 billion worldwide.

Also read: Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew after replacing him as Spider-Man

There was some discussion about the film also landing a Best Picture nod at the Oscars, which it ultimately did not. Tom Holland had told Variety, "It would be a huge honour for it to be nominated for an Oscar. But I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly [director] Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we've received -- the love and support -- is enough."

"We have created something that has been such a culturally enriching experience for so many people, that watching those fan reactions to when Andrew [Garfield] comes through and Tobey [Maguire] comes through and Andrew saves Zendaya, I will never be able to live that down," Tom said adding, "That is just incredible. And for me, to be able to share that with the world is enough."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tom holland tobey maguire andrew garfield
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP