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Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says family 'were all there' at wedding

Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says family 'were all there' at wedding

Jun 17, 2026 10:59 am IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Tom Holland has confirmed his marriage to "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya.

Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says family 'were all there' at wedding

Speculation over whether the "Spider-Man" co-stars had officially tied the knot has been swirling since January, when Zendaya's stylist Law Roach said on the Golden Globes red carpet that their wedding "already happened" and was "very true."

Roach's comments sent social media into a frenzy and sparked a wave of AI-generated images purporting to show Zendaya in a wedding dress at the alleged ceremony.

Holland confirmed their marriage during an interview with Esquire for a new cover story.

The 30-year-old actor told the outlet that his grandmother saw the photos and thought she hadn't been invited to the wedding.

When asked whether he had to reassure family members about the AI photos, Holland replied: "No, because they were all there."

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he added.

Holland and Zendaya have appeared together in three "Spider-Man" films, with a fourth, "Brand New Day", set for release this July.

They are also both part of the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film "The Odyssey", which will also come out in theatres in July.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says family 'were all there' at wedding
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