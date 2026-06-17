Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Tom Holland has confirmed his marriage to "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya.

Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says family 'were all there' at wedding

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Speculation over whether the "Spider-Man" co-stars had officially tied the knot has been swirling since January, when Zendaya's stylist Law Roach said on the Golden Globes red carpet that their wedding "already happened" and was "very true."

Roach's comments sent social media into a frenzy and sparked a wave of AI-generated images purporting to show Zendaya in a wedding dress at the alleged ceremony.

Holland confirmed their marriage during an interview with Esquire for a new cover story.

The 30-year-old actor told the outlet that his grandmother saw the photos and thought she hadn't been invited to the wedding.

When asked whether he had to reassure family members about the AI photos, Holland replied: "No, because they were all there."

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{{^usCountry}} Asked for a further comment, Holland simply replied, "That's all you'll get on that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked for a further comment, Holland simply replied, "That's all you'll get on that." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zendaya, 29, has not yet opened up about the marriage but during her press tour earlier this year for "The Drama", the actor addressed the fake photos on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya, 29, has not yet opened up about the marriage but during her press tour earlier this year for "The Drama", the actor addressed the fake photos on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor revealed that she has been approached by people complimenting her on wedding pictures she had never taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor revealed that she has been approached by people complimenting her on wedding pictures she had never taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They're AI. They're not real," she said, adding that several people in her personal life were also fooled and upset they had not received an invitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They're AI. They're not real," she said, adding that several people in her personal life were also fooled and upset they had not received an invitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the interview with Esquire, Holland praised Zendaya as a partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interview with Esquire, Holland praised Zendaya as a partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," the actor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," the actor said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he added.

Holland and Zendaya have appeared together in three "Spider-Man" films, with a fourth, "Brand New Day", set for release this July.

They are also both part of the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film "The Odyssey", which will also come out in theatres in July.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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