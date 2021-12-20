Tom Holland in BTS Army? Spider-Man: No Way Home actor admits he's a fan of the K-pop band

K-pop sensation BTS' fan-base - popularly known as the ARMY - include a galaxy of celebs as well. Recently, a new celeb talked about their admiration for the band. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland revealed during a recent video interaction that he thought the band was a ‘big deal’ and he loved their edits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the official account of Twitter Movies got the three No Way Home stars - Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon - for a takeover where they responded to fans’ tweets about their new film. The three stars were shown fans’ tweets and they reacted on video. A fan tweeted that getting Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets felt like getting the tickets to a BTS concert. On seeing that tweet, all three actors said that it was a big compliment. “Woah! BTS are a big deal. That is a big compliment,” said Tom on the comparison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor then proceeded to open up about his admiration for the band. “I really like the edits of BTS. They are always very well done, always very entertaining,” he said. “They’re lit,” Jacob added.

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal advised Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date: ‘They ignored me’

BTS is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and over the years, it has become one of the most popular and widely-followed music bands in the world. Apart from being the best-selling artist in South Korean history, the group have been popular outside too. Many have credited their popularity for increasing the appeal of Korean pop music - called K-pop - around the world. Over the years, several celebs have professed their love for the popular band, ranging from Ariana Grande and Joe Jonas to John Cena and Ed Sheeran, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}