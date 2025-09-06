Search
Sept 06, 2025
Tom Holland talks about being diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, shares how it hinders craft: ‘It can be intimidating’

ANI |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 07:30 am IST

Tom Holland said that those diagnosed with ADHD can “interact with something that forces you to be creative and think outside the box.”

Actor Tom Holland was recently diagnosed with dyslexia and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). He shared how it sometimes hinders his craft and how he overcomes it, E! News reported.

Tom Holland previously shared insight into how he combats his struggles with dyslexia.(Invision)
"I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating," said Tom, adding, "Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character."

"Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes," he continued. "I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better," E! News reported.

Tom previously shared insight into how he combats his struggles with dyslexia, which he was diagnosed with at age 7.

The learning disability can affect reading and spelling, but the 29-year-old previously shared that he struggled most with the latter.

"My dyslexia, it's really just my spelling," he explained during a July 2023 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, crediting his parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland, for their support. "My spelling was really the biggest hurdle. I worked really hard at school. I didn't do particularly well, but my parents said, 'As long as you try your best,'" E! News reported.

Considering Tom has managed to not only overcome his disorders but also thrive with them, he also shared some advice to fans struggling with similar endeavours.

"It's about taking your time," he said in an interview in 2021. "Giving yourself the appropriate amount of time to do the things you need to do. The better prepared you are for anything, the more you'll be able to do and accomplish things that are fantastic," E! News reported.

