Tom Holland unveils Hindi trailer of Uncharted, greets fans with ‘Namaste’

On Thursday, Tom Holland unveiled the hindi trailer of his upcoming film Uncharted and greeted his Indian fans by saying, “Namaste.”
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Uncharted.(Instagram)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the trailer of Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted. Tom won hearts of his Indian fans as the hindi trailer started with him saying, “Namaste India.”

Unveiling the trailer to his Indian fans, Tom said, “Namaste India, I am Tom Holland.” The 2 minute 23 seconds long hindi trailer has been viewed more than 4,90,000 times on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

In the rollicking action-packed trailer, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg try to hunt down a fortune while narrowly avoiding death with Tom even falling out of a plane twice.

RELATED STORIES

Many fans reacted to the trailer on social media. One fan said, “I cried quietly on the bus after the trailer came out. I've been playing Uncharted since I was 12, and Nathan Drake is the most important character in the world to me.And he's played by the man I've admired for five years. And he did a great job. Im too emotional.” Another one wrote, “honestly! looks fun. like a mission impossible. but it’s for characters I actually like so i’m def gonna see it!”

The movie is the first adaptation of a smash hit video game series of the same name that dates back to 2007. Tom plays the character of the video game's memorable hero Nathan (Nate) Drake, a putative descendant of Sir Francis Drake who is after a stash of gold. Nate goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with partner Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In the pursuit to find the greatest treasure, the duo finds Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Read More: Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the upcoming action-adventure movie is set to release on February 18, 2022 in theatres in India. Apart from Tom and Mark, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

