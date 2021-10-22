Tom Holland unveils Hindi trailer of Uncharted, greets fans with ‘Namaste’

On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the trailer of Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted. Tom won hearts of his Indian fans as the hindi trailer started with him saying, “Namaste India.”

Unveiling the trailer to his Indian fans, Tom said, “Namaste India, I am Tom Holland.” The 2 minute 23 seconds long hindi trailer has been viewed more than 4,90,000 times on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

In the rollicking action-packed trailer, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg try to hunt down a fortune while narrowly avoiding death with Tom even falling out of a plane twice.

Many fans reacted to the trailer on social media. One fan said, “I cried quietly on the bus after the trailer came out. I've been playing Uncharted since I was 12, and Nathan Drake is the most important character in the world to me.And he's played by the man I've admired for five years. And he did a great job. Im too emotional.” Another one wrote, “honestly! looks fun. like a mission impossible. but it’s for characters I actually like so i’m def gonna see it!”

The movie is the first adaptation of a smash hit video game series of the same name that dates back to 2007. Tom plays the character of the video game's memorable hero Nathan (Nate) Drake, a putative descendant of Sir Francis Drake who is after a stash of gold. Nate goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with partner Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In the pursuit to find the greatest treasure, the duo finds Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the upcoming action-adventure movie is set to release on February 18, 2022 in theatres in India. Apart from Tom and Mark, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.