Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Actor Tom Holland thought he'd be fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after making his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He said that there was a period when he didn't hear from anyone about his future in the franchise, and wasn't sure he'd be invited back.
The actor make the revelation in the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors series. He was in conversation with Daniel Kaluuya.
Actor Tom Holland thought he'd be fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after making his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He said that there was a period when he didn't hear from anyone about his future in the franchise, and wasn't sure he'd be invited back.
The actor make the revelation in the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors series. He was in conversation with Daniel Kaluuya.
He said, “From the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. Civil War hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it."
Holland reprised his role as Spider-Man in two solo films and two Avengers films. He is currently shooting for the third Spider-Man movie.
He also recalled the 'terrible' audition process for the role, which lasted seven months and spanned six rounds, culminating with a screen test opposite Robert Downey Jr.
“They always tell you that you did a great job and they will be in touch, and then six weeks go by and you’re just waiting and waiting,” Holland said. “Eventually I got a screen test in Atlanta with six other kids and [Robert Downey Jr.] was there. We all tested with Downey, which was crazy. It went so well. It was the best audition I had ever done. Him and I were riffing off each other. My agents had told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly and that you can’t improvise and you can’t do anything like that. I learned the words exactly, and then on the first take Downey just changed the scene completely, so we started riffing with each other.”
Also read: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man audition tape shared online, watch his screen test with Chris Evans
After that, he was called in for another audition with Chris Evans. He said that he learned that he landed the job along with the rest of the world, when he read an article confirming it.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future
- Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen
- Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public
- Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox