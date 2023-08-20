Top 10 Reality Shows on Netflix Right Now

Reality TV is a really popular type of TV show, ranging from classy to more casual. Luckily, Netflix knows how awesome this kind of show is. They have a bunch of choices, including their own made-up ones and older ones you might not have seen. There are so many options that it's tough to pick which ones are really good. To make it easier, we've picked out the top choices for you. Take a look at our list of the best reality shows on Netflix below!

Is it Cake? (2022-present)

The Circle

Is It Cake? is a competition show where bakers create cakes that look like everyday objects. It's a lot of fun to try to figure out which cakes are real and which ones are fake.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (2023-present)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a dating show where couples are given an ultimatum: get married or break up. The couples then go on a journey to see if they can find someone better suited for them.

Love is Blind (2020-present)

Love Is Blind is another dating show where couples get engaged without ever seeing each other. It's a wild ride to see if these couples can form genuine connections without physical attraction.

Physical: 100 (2023)

Physical: 100

Physical: 100 is a competition show where athletes compete in extreme physical challenges. It's a great show to watch if you're looking for some excitement.

Bling Empire is a reality show about a group of wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles. It's a fascinating look at this exclusive world.

The Toys That Made Us (2017-2019)

The Toys That Made Us

The Toys That Made Us is a documentary series about the history of popular toys. It's a great show for anyone who loves toys or pop culture.

Love on the Spectrum (2019-2021)

Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum is a docuseries about people on the autism spectrum who are looking for love. It's a heartwarming and inspiring show.

My Unorthodox Life

My Unorthodox Life is a reality show about a woman who leaves her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. It's a fascinating look at this closed-off world.

Selling Sunset (2019-present)

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is a reality show about real estate agents in Los Angeles. It's a soapy and dramatic show that's perfect for a guilty pleasure.

The Circle (2020-present)

The Circle

The Circle is a social media competition show where contestants interact with each other online. It's a unique and suspenseful show that will keep you guessing until the end.

These are just a few of the many great reality shows on Netflix. Whether you're looking for a laugh, a tearjerker, or some excitement, you're sure to find something to your liking.

