Top 5 New Movies to watch on Hulu for August 2023

August brings a fresh lineup of movies on Hulu, making it a top streaming choice. The challenge of picking a movie from many options can be frustrating. To help, I've personally sorted through Hulu's new August 2023 movies. Here are my recommendations (in alphabetical order) for your movie nights.

The Craft (1996)

(Image credit: Collection Christophel © Warner Bros Entertainment / Alamy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Craft was a surprising hit in 1995 and gained a devoted cult following, even getting a 2020 sequel. The story is about outsiders who gain special powers to get back at their enemies, something many teenagers can relate to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genre: Supernatural horror

Stream on Hulu

Game Night (2018)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What a dream cast! Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, and more star in this hilarious dark comedy about a game night that goes crazy.

Max and Annie, a married couple, usually host the game night, but this time, Max's brother Brooks takes charge. He sets up a pretend murder mystery with a prize of his Corvette. When Brooks gets kidnapped, everyone thinks it's part of the game, but things get wild as they realize it's real. The night turns into total chaos with unexpected twists and turns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genre: Action Comedy

Stream on Hulu

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

Mickey Haller is a unique lawyer. He runs his law business from his car's back seat, handling both big and small cases in LA. The latest show continues with the second batch of episodes from the second season of this gripping courtroom drama series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genre: Crime Drama

Stream on Hulu

The One I Love (2014)

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

This super fun and mind-bending movie stars Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass. They play a married couple, Sophie and Ethan, who are having problems in their relationship. Their therapist (Ted Danson) suggests they spend the weekend at a private estate with a main house and a guest cottage, to get closer again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genre: Comedy/thriller

Stream on Hulu

Unfaithful (2002)

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo)

The story is about Connie (Diane Lane), a bored housewife married to Edward (Richard Gere). They have a son. Connie meets a handsome man named Charlie (Olivier Martinez) and they begin a secret romance. But when Edward discovers it, things take a dark turn. He confronts Charlie, leading to a tragic end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genre: Erotic thriller

Stream on Hulu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON