hollywood

Toxic Avenger: Taylour Paige joins reboot, film also stars Peter Dinklage

The reboot, starring Taylour Paige, Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay, will be a reimagining of 1984's low-budget action comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Toxic Avenger will star Taylour Paige, Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay.(Instagram)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actor Taylour Paige has been roped in as the female lead for Legendary's new Toxic Avenger film. Paige joins cast members Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay on the project to be directed by Macon Blair.

The reboot will be a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger, reported Deadline. Toxic Avenger will cover environmental themes and subvert the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool.

When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed, reads the plot line.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz from Troma will serve as producers.

The long and successful run of The Toxic Avenger spawned sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. The intellectual property (IP) also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Recently, for her portrayal of the coquettish Dussie Mae, Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for best supporting actress.

She will next be seen in A24's highly anticipated Zola, which is slated to be released on June 30.

Paige recently wrapped production on Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and Mac & Rita, also starring Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton.

Recently, for her portrayal of the coquettish Dussie Mae, Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for best supporting actress.

She will next be seen in A24's highly anticipated Zola, which is slated to be released on June 30.

Paige recently wrapped production on Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and Mac & Rita, also starring Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton.

