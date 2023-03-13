Twitterverse reacts to Jessica Chastain's charming moments at Oscars 2023

Jessica Chastain is no stranger to the Oscars, having won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022 and being nominated twice before. However, her appearance at the 2023 Oscars was particularly charming and memorable.

Chastain shares sweet moments with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the red carpet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chastain was being interviewed on the red carpet when she was surprised by a hug from behind from her friend Emily Blunt. Chastain playfully exclaimed, "Who is this? Who is this?" before turning and seeing Blunt. The two actresses were then joined by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who Chastain revealed sends her birthday messages, and Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, the hosts of Access Hollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the group chatted and joked around, Nicole Kidman walked by and was immediately pulled into the fun. Chastain even joked that the four of them were going to make a movie together, with the group speculating on what genre it would be.

Jessica Chastain stuns at Oscars 2023 in a shimmering Gucci dress

Chastain's outfit for the night was equally show-stopping, with the actress donning a custom Gucci dress covered in shimmering crystals and sequins. Her hair was styled in soft waves and she wore a bold red lip, perfectly complementing her classic Old Hollywood look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and celebrity stylist Renato Campora were responsible for Chastain's stunning hair and makeup. Buckle used glitter shadow from Charlotte Tilbury for Chastain's eyes, while Campora used Hair Ritual by Sisley Paris to create the actress's glamorous waves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chastain's Oscars 2023 look is in keeping with her signature style of sleek lines and sparkling embellishments. She has worn everything from a shimmering Dior haute couture silk jacquard suit to a swirl of sequinned sorbet-hued Gucci in recent red-carpet events. She also sported a mask during the Oscar ceremony to which Twitter users were quick to react.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many praise her personality and sense of humour. The actress has always been known for her down-to-earth nature and approachability, and her appearance at the 2023 Oscars only solidified that reputation.

Overall, Jessica Chastain's time at the 2023 Oscars was a memorable one, from her charming red carpet moment with her fellow actors to her stunning Old Hollywood-inspired outfit. It's clear that the actress has firmly cemented her place as one of Hollywood's most beloved stars.