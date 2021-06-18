Home / Trending / Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video
Happy Father's Day 2021: The image shows Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana.(Instagram/@therock)
Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Happy Father's Day 2021: Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the heartwarming video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Father’s Day 2021 will be celebrated this year on June 20. This day is celebrated across the world every year on the third Sunday of the month of June. Ahead of the special day, a post shared by Dwayne Johnson about being a father is going viral. The heartening share may leave you emotional.

“Every man wants a son, but every man NEEDS a daughter,” The Rock wrote while sharing the video. He then added, “Thank God for that quote because I have a house of ALL GIRLS and FULL of ESTROGEN.”

However, that is not all. The actor also left a note for other dads. “Happy Father’s Day weekend to all my fellow hard working, committed dads who will always, ‘just be there’,” he added.

Take a look at the heartwarming video which will leave you smiling:

With over 4.1 million views, the video has prompted people to share all kinds of comments. From appreciating Dwayne Johnson’s love for his daughters to sharing their own stories, the post received varied comments.

“I can relate,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautifully said,” shared another. “Man this spoke to my soul,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

Dwayne Johnson is the father of three daughters. He has daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. With wife Lauren Hashian, he has two daughters named Jasmine and Tiana.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

