Usher's Super Bowl showtime: R&B sensation confirmed as the headliner for Halftime

Get ready to groove because Usher is officially taking center stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show! The 44-year-old R&B sensation has confirmed his much-anticipated performance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with millions of viewers tuning in on CBS.

FILE - Usher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he's looking forward to performing on the NFL's biggest stage. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an enthusiastic statement to Variety, Usher expressed his excitement, saying, "It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NFL Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming show, stating, "Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Jay-Z, a music mogul and visionary, also weighed in on Usher's selection, saying, "Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Usher's incredible vocal talents and mesmerizing dance moves make him a perfect fit for this iconic event, joining the ranks of legendary performers who have graced the Halftime stage.

While the specifics of Usher's performance remain under wraps, fans can expect a high-octane show featuring his greatest hits and perhaps a few surprise collaborations. As we count down to the big day, anticipation is building for what promises to be a historic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON