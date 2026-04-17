Vidyut Jammwal chants Gayatri Mantra at CinemaCon 2026 event as he unveils Street Fighter trailer with the cast. Watch

Vidyut Jammwal shared a powerful moment with the cast of Street Fighter as he unveiled the trailer of the film at CinemaCon 2026. Street Fighter marks the Hollywood debut of Vidyut, who stars as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim in the action-packed entertainer. At the event, Vidyut recited the sun and moon mantras followed by the Gayatri Mantra. His co-stars present at the event, including Noah Centineo, joined him to offer the prayer. (Also read: Street Fighter trailer: Vidyut Jammwal makes Hollywood debut, joins Noah Centineo and Jason Momoa for an epic battle)

Vidyut chants Gayatri Mantra

Vidyut Jammwal at the CinemaCon 2026 event.

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Vidyut shared a video from the event, where he offered to chant the prayers as he a way of protecting the project and all the hardwork that has gone into the making of this film. When the other cast members said yes, Vidyut started with the mantras, closing his eyes.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shared the video along with the note: "There are certain personal milestones that fill me with a profound sense of purpose—moments that ground me and remind me who I am. One such moment was when I had the honor of offering a prayer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas—one of the most noisiest and vibrant places in the world. My Indian chants brought a stillness—a wave of peace and quiet. I felt a deep, unspoken bond with everyone in the room—beyond words, beyond language, we were all connected as one. It was a tremendous privilege to be the one to share this vision of global harmony. #vedic #sun mantra, # moon mantra, #Gayatri mantra—together, they carried a silent prayer for peace beyond all borders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shared the video along with the note: "There are certain personal milestones that fill me with a profound sense of purpose—moments that ground me and remind me who I am. One such moment was when I had the honor of offering a prayer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas—one of the most noisiest and vibrant places in the world. My Indian chants brought a stillness—a wave of peace and quiet. I felt a deep, unspoken bond with everyone in the room—beyond words, beyond language, we were all connected as one. It was a tremendous privilege to be the one to share this vision of global harmony. #vedic #sun mantra, # moon mantra, #Gayatri mantra—together, they carried a silent prayer for peace beyond all borders.” {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens and roundhouses. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe Roman Reigns Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

All about Street Fighter

The video game series was officially launched in 1987 and revolved around intense one-on-one battles between groups of martial artists, orchestrated by M. Bison as a global fighting tournament. More than 55 million units have been sold worldwide since the launch.

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The film is set to release in theatres on October 16.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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