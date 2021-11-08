Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to Fast and Furious in emotional note: My children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne

Actor Vin Diesel wrote a long Instagram post for his Fast and Furious co-actor Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise.

Vin posted a picture with Dwayne from a scene from The Fast and Furious franchise and wrote a long post. Vin began the statement by referring to Dwayne as a family member and mentioning how the Fast & Furious series was coming to a close. He wrote, “My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Vin Diesel reveals he wants to do a Fast and Furious musical: 'My family is artistic'

Vin and Dwayne have notably been involved in a feud that dates back to the production of 2016's The Fate of the Furious. Following the feature's premiere, Dwayne told Rolling Stone about his rocky relationship with Vin. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating,” he said. “It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not,” he added.

Vin, who is also the producer of the Fast and Furious franchise, spoke to Men's Health earlier this year and said that his feud with Dwayne was partially due to his way of dealing with coworkers. “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be,” he stated. He added, “I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}