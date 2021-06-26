Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Vin Diesel reveals he wants to do a Fast and Furious musical: 'My family is artistic'
hollywood

Vin Diesel reveals he wants to do a Fast and Furious musical: 'My family is artistic'

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel revealed that he would love to do a musical version of Fast and Furious.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Vin Diesel is known for his Fast and Furious franchise.

Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently revealed that he would love to do a musical version of Fast and Furious, saying that 'I'm dying to do' it.

According to People magazine, while appearing The Kelly Clarkson Show, when asked by host Kelly Clarkson if he'd ever do a musical of the franchise, the F9 actor said, "I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!"

"I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," he continued, revealing he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."

Vin Diesel further added, "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls."

Vin said he credits his family with his love for the arts, including musicals.

He said, "My family is artistic, and I'm blessed to have that and I'm blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there's great beauty in that."

Vin's dreams have come true in his career as an actor, with the ninth installment of Fast and Furious already making waves at the box office by raking in USD 66 million so far, according to Deadline.

Also read: The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

F9 stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Kurt Russell.

As per People magazine, the ninth installment in the iconic film franchise was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vin diesel film fast and furious kelly clarkson

Related Stories

tv

Jonny Lee Miller to play John Major in The Crown season five, shoot to begin in July

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:02 PM IST
bollywood

Sushmita Sen to wrap Aarya's next season soon: 'When we come back you have to love season two'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:42 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP