Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel talks about franchise's end: 'Every story deserves its own ending'

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, whose next installment of the action-adventure street racing saga, Fast and Furious 9, will hit theaters on June 25, recently revealed that the long-going franchise will conclude after two more films following F9.

According to Fox News, Vin divulged during an interview that Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts. The actor said the final two films could potentially release in 2023 and 2024.

"Every story deserves its own ending," said Vin during a press junket for F9 when asked about the franchise's future. Despite the end of the saga, he said the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue.

When Vin told his daughter about the franchise's conclusion, the actor said she began to cry.

Vin has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise's inaugural film The Fast and Furious in 2001. The movies have since become big earners at the domestic and international box office, with the past two films each making more than USD 1 billion.





Along with Vin, the action films have featured several others including Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, rapper Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker. In 2019, Dwayne and Jason starred in the franchise's first spin-off film Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, which claimed the no. 1 spot and earned USD 180.8 million in its worldwide debut.

As per Fox News, last year, Universal had pushed back the release of F9 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new film not only brings back a fan favourite, Sung Kang's Han, but also new additions including John Cena. The movie's story will also literally send a car into space and is expected to be one of the season's biggest hits.

