Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel talks about franchise's end: 'Every story deserves its own ending'
Vin Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise's inaugural film The Fast and Furious in 2001.
Vin Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise's inaugural film The Fast and Furious in 2001.
hollywood

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel talks about franchise's end: 'Every story deserves its own ending'

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who will be seen in the next installment of action saga Fast and Furious 9, said that the long-going franchise will end after two more films following F9.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, whose next installment of the action-adventure street racing saga, Fast and Furious 9, will hit theaters on June 25, recently revealed that the long-going franchise will conclude after two more films following F9.

According to Fox News, Vin divulged during an interview that Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts. The actor said the final two films could potentially release in 2023 and 2024.

"Every story deserves its own ending," said Vin during a press junket for F9 when asked about the franchise's future. Despite the end of the saga, he said the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue.

When Vin told his daughter about the franchise's conclusion, the actor said she began to cry.

Vin has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise's inaugural film The Fast and Furious in 2001. The movies have since become big earners at the domestic and international box office, with the past two films each making more than USD 1 billion.


Along with Vin, the action films have featured several others including Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, rapper Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker. In 2019, Dwayne and Jason starred in the franchise's first spin-off film Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, which claimed the no. 1 spot and earned USD 180.8 million in its worldwide debut.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

As per Fox News, last year, Universal had pushed back the release of F9 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new film not only brings back a fan favourite, Sung Kang's Han, but also new additions including John Cena. The movie's story will also literally send a car into space and is expected to be one of the season's biggest hits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vin diesel fast and furious 9 fast and furious dwayne johnson dwayne johnson movies paul walker coronavirus outbreak john cena + 6 more

Related Stories

Bhuvan Bam shares a post on Instagram to mourn the death of his parents.
Bhuvan Bam shares a post on Instagram to mourn the death of his parents.
others

Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19: 'Will have to learn to live again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • YouTuber Bhuvan Bam mourned the death of his father and mother, who died of Covid-19. He shared a post with a series of photos with his parents and penned a note.
READ FULL STORY
Shero will mark Sunny Leone's Malayalam debut in a lead role.
Shero will mark Sunny Leone's Malayalam debut in a lead role.
entertainment

Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod shares a pic with Sunny Leone, see here

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Shero will mark the Malayalam debut of Sunny Leone in a lead role. The picture was from the film's sets. It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Actor Chemban Vinod shared a picture from the film's sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.