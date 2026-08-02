Vincent Pastore cause of death revealed? What we know as The Sopranos star dies at 80

Vincent Pastore, the actor best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s The Sopranos, was found dead Saturday at the age of 80 at his Bronx residence, according to Deadline.

What we know so far

Vincent Pastore dies at 80. (X)

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According to the report, a neighbor discovered Pastore after he had not been seen or heard from for about three days. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, and an official cause of death has not been announced. According to CBS News, authorities do not believe there was any indication of criminal activity.

Also Read: Vincent Pastore’s ex-wife and children: All about The Sopranos star’s family after his death at 80

Official statement

Following his death, Pastore’s manager Robert Attermann released a statement honoring the actor’s life and career.

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{{^usCountry}} "I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name. To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable ‘Big Pussy,’ but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more," Attermann said, according to CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name. To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable ‘Big Pussy,’ but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more," Attermann said, according to CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could.

"For me, losing Vinny is deeply personal. Over more than three decades, I had the honor of watching not only his remarkable career but also the incredible person he was. I will miss his friendship, his loyalty, his humor, and his heart."

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Also Read: Vincent Pastore net worth: Inside the fortune of ‘The Sopranos’ star

About Vincent Pastore

Vincent Pastore was born on July 14, 1946, in the Bronx to an Italian-American family and was raised in New Rochelle, New York. He served in the US Navy, studied drama at Pace University, and worked in nightclubs before pursuing acting in his 40s after meeting actors Matt and Kevin Dillon.

Frequently cast in roles connected to organized crime, Pastore appeared in films including Goodfellas and Carlito’s Way before gaining widespread recognition as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos (1999–2007).

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Pastore and his The Sopranos castmates won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2000 and received another nomination the following year.

His other credits included Gotti, Mickey Blue Eyes, Shark Tale, and Broadway’s Chicago. He also appeared on reality television programs including Celebrity Apprentice.

Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee.