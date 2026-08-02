Vincent Pastore’s ex-wife and children: All about The Sopranos star’s family after his death at 80

Vincent Pastore, the actor who became a household name as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80.

Vincent Pastore’s ex-wife and children: All about The Sopranos star’s family (Vincent Pastore/Instagram)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pastore was found dead at his home in the Bronx on Saturday by Steve Villano, who described himself as the actor's "right-hand man."

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Steve Villano, who described himself as Pastore's "right-hand man," said the actor apparently died in his sleep. His death came decades after he built an acting career that started later than most, turning from running New York bars and nightclubs to becoming one of television's most recognizable mob characters.

Who was Vincent Pastore? From late acting start to The Sopranos fame

Born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946, Vincent Pastore served in the Vietnam War before earning a drama degree from Pace University. But acting was not his first career. He spent around 20 years owning and running bars and nightclubs in New York before stepping into the entertainment world at the age of 42.

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{{^usCountry}} He first appeared in small roles in films such as Goodfellas and Carlito's Way. Bigger opportunities soon followed with The Jerky Boys and HBO's Gotti, where he played mob figure Angelo Ruggiero. Those performances helped him land the role that changed his career forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He first appeared in small roles in films such as Goodfellas and Carlito's Way. Bigger opportunities soon followed with The Jerky Boys and HBO's Gotti, where he played mob figure Angelo Ruggiero. Those performances helped him land the role that changed his career forever. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Vincent Pastore cause of death revealed? What we know as The Sopranos star dies at 80

Pastore went on to appear in nearly 200 film and television projects, usually playing Italian-American gangsters, and also performed in singing roles on Broadway.

How Vincent Pastore became Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero in The Sopranos?

David Chase cast Pastore after an audition in 1998, and the actor later shared how he prepared for the role.

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On Chazz Palminteri's podcast in 2022, Pastore said, "I did his research." He added, "Big Pussy was a real guy in Jersey. He was tall and thin, out of Newark, he was friends with Frankie Valli, and there was a Little Pussy, [who] wound up being the rat in the family."

When asked about the unusual nickname, Pastore explained, "Because he was a cat burglar, like Cary Grant."

His character became one of the most unforgettable in The Sopranos. After secretly working as an FBI informant, Big Pussy was exposed by Tony Soprano and later killed in one of the show's most talked-about storylines.

Also Read: Vincent Pastore net worth: Inside the fortune of ‘The Sopranos’ star

Vincent Pastore's family: Ex-wife Nancy Berke and daughter Renee

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Away from the screen, Pastore kept his family life largely private. He was previously married to Nancy Berke, and the couple had one daughter, Renee. The two later divorced.

He was also open about growing up in an Italian-American family in the Bronx, saying his father worked as a neighborhood bookmaker. While Pastore became famous for playing fictional mobsters, his personal life stayed mostly out of the spotlight as he focused on his acting career.