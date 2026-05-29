Was Tom Hardy fired from MobLand? New report claims actor is still in talks with makers

Actor Tom Hardy’s reported fallout with the makers of MobLand has become the latest talking point in Hollywood, with recent rumours claiming that the actor had been fired from the crime drama over on-set behaviour issues. However, a fresh report now suggests that Tom Hardy is still very much attached to the show, with the actor and the makers in discussions to iron out their differences.

Tom Hardy not fired yet

In MobLand, Tom Hardy is seen in the role of Da Souza, the fixer for a powerful organised crime family.

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According to Variety, Tom has not been terminated from MobLand yet. The report mentioned that discussions are underway to find a way for Tom Hardy to come back.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production said.

The outlet further claimed that Guy Ritchie, who executive-produced and directed several episodes in both seasons of the Paramount+ series, is possibly “pushing” for David Glasser, whose 101 Studios produces the show, “to make it work.”

“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work. Guy likes working with Tom,” a production source said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, amid the growing buzz surrounding the actor's alleged behaviour on set, his co-star Helen Mirren appears to have publicly shown support for Tom Hardy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, amid the growing buzz surrounding the actor's alleged behaviour on set, his co-star Helen Mirren appears to have publicly shown support for Tom Hardy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Oscar-winning actor, who plays the role of Maeve Harrigan in the series, shared a picture of Tom Hardy on her Instagram alongside a heartfelt message. “Love you now and always,” Helen Mirren wrote, signing off simply as “Helen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Oscar-winning actor, who plays the role of Maeve Harrigan in the series, shared a picture of Tom Hardy on her Instagram alongside a heartfelt message. “Love you now and always,” Helen Mirren wrote, signing off simply as “Helen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What do we know about the reported clashes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What do we know about the reported clashes {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, several global portals, including Hollywood Reporter and Variety, reported that Tom has been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama after two seasons. It was stated that Tom was not asked to return to the series following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others.

A Puck News report claimed Tom, 48, was consistently late to production during Season 2, gave frequent script notes, changed dialogue and was upset about the ensemble cast, which includes names such as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

It was also reported that Tom’s alleged behaviour caused Jez Butterworth to nearly quit, which led to Paramount firing the Venom actor. Later, a report by Hollywood Reporter claimed that the actor was uncooperative on set, often refusing to come out of his trailer for hours and making other cast members wait.

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It’s not the first time Tom has clashed with colleagues on set. He notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, with director George Miller later revealing he had to be “coaxed out of his trailer.”

About the show

In the show, Tom is seen in the role of Da Souza, the fixer for a powerful organised crime family headed up by Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The series premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season three months later.

While a third season has not been officially confirmed yet, the show’s strong performance on the streaming platform makes another instalment seem almost inevitable. The show also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber. The second season has been filmed and is scheduled for release this year.

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tom hardy Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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