Watch: 'Iron Man' star Gwyneth Paltrow gives Instagram fans a tour of what's inside her fridge

In a video shared on Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow has given a fridge tour to her fans to see what things the Hollywood star keeps inside her refrigerator. The video was shared on the Instagram handle of Paltrow's lifestyle company named "Goop". “I’ve gotten a lot of questions about what’s in my fridge,” says Paltrow in the beginning of the video shared on Friday.

Screengrab of the video in which Gwyneth Paltrow gives her Instagram fans a tour of what's inside her fridge(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Paltrow is seen wearing a sleeveless knit cream top and white shorts. During her fridge tour, the "Iron Man" star confessed that she had cleaned the refrigerator before filming.

“I guess this is a trend that’s going around, so would you like to see what’s in my fridge?,” She teases her fans.

“There’s heavy cream, there’s half-and-half, there’s regular milk, there’s almond milk. We span the spectrum of milks here in the old Paltrow-Martin house,” she tells in the video.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Variety of drinking items like tinctures, coconut water, iced tea, milk, wine were seen stocked in the actress' fridge. She also showed off food items like coconut yoghurt, butter chicken, veggie burgers during the virtual tour to her fans.

“So that wraps up my fridge tour! Do you feel like you’ve gotten to know me any better?” says Paltrow at the end of the clip.

ALSO READ| Will Smith reveals Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter to get him to star in ‘Men in Black’ after he showed disinterest

Fans of Paltrow reacted to the fridge tour by leaving various comments.

"I love it when people are demystified. I’m just a regular mom business owner and it’s nice to see that someone I hold in such high regard has similar fridge food," commented one fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I can’t see past the organization of her fridge," posted one user in appreciation.

"This looks like the drinks fridge at the Brentwood country mart," commented another user.

"Where are those great clear glass water bottles with the stainless lids from?," quipped a curious fan.

"Lol I mean I love gwynneth but are we actually doing fridge tours now?? Gawd," commented another fan.