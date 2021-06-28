Watch Tobey Maguire gush about Spider-Man 4, just four days before he was removed from film

After appearing in three successful films as Spider-Man, actor Tobey Maguire was prepared to return for a fourth film, also directed by Sam Raimi. But the plug was abruptly pulled on the picture for a variety of reasons.

In January 2010, it was reported that the film had been 'scrapped' by Sony, and that the franchise would be rebooted with new actors. Andrew Garfield was eventually cast as Tobey Maguire's replacement.

But just four days before the cancellation was annoucned, Tobey had appeared in an interview and spoken about his excitement for Spider-Man 4. While promoting his film Brothers, he'd spoken to the popular YouTube channel DP/30 about the fourth Spider-Man film.

"Spider-Man, I love that people are having a collective, escapist experience, en masse. That's fun. It's fun to be a part of that joy for people." He recalled that after the first Spider-Man film was released, 'a bunch' of them took a bus and 'rode around and went to a couple of theatres' to watch fans enjoying the film.

Asked specifically about the fourth film, he said, "Yeah, it's great. Each movie is different, we evolve as people. At the same time, there are certain dynamics and relationships that have continuity. Sam and myself, we have a certain banter, or dynamic that's fun and funny, and I love collaborating with him. And also, like the new one... How do we press this? How do we make this more exciting? How do we make it more fun? How do we evolve the character and make it a rich story? And how do I make it interesting for myself? So I appreciate that, too. I have fun with those movies, I really do."

Shortly after the release of Spider-Man 3 in 2007, Raimi and Maguire signed on to return for the fourth film, with Maguire rumoured to be making $50 million for the job. Raimi even discussed the possibility of making Spider-Man 4 and 5 back-to-back, and told MTV in a 2008 interview, “It would be a real endurance test. Probably only Peter Jackson knows how hard something like that would be... If Tobey and me, and all the producers, like the story for two pictures and Amy wanted to do it, then we would do it.”

Shortly after the film's cancellation was announced, Tobey Maguire released the following statement: "I am so proud of what we accomplished with the Spider-Man franchise over the last decade. Beyond the films themselves, I have formed some deep and lasting friendships. I am excited to see the next chapter unfold in this incredible story.”

After Andrew Garfield's two-film run, Spider-Man was once again rebooted, this time as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland was hired to play the role, and will soon return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is strongly rumoured that the film will bring back both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the character. Sam Raimi, meanwhile, also joined the MCU, and is currently directing Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.