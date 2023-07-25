Watch- Victoria and David Beckham party hard after Inter Miami win, sing hit ‘Spice Girl’ song

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram and shared a video clip of enjoying a party night with her husband and former football player David Beckham. In the video, she looks super happy while dancing and singing the hit Spice Girls song "Say You’ll Be There".

Victoria Beckham and her husband David are seen partying with friends in Miami.(Instagram)

"Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much," Victoria captioned the video clip.

In another post, she is seen partying with friends and family in Miami. She captioned the series of pictures as: "Work hard play hard! 🤩 wow!! What a night celebrating with friends in Miami!!!! I love you @davidbeckham x".

In the first picture, Victoria and David are seen posing with friends while enjoying alcoholic drinks. In one of the pictures, Victoria is seen in an all black dress, posing for the cameras and making the 'V' sign with both her hands.

The celebrations come in the aftermath of Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Notably, David is the co-owner of Inter Miami which struck a deal with football superstar Lionel Messi who played pivotal role in the win. Messi had scored the winning goal in the 94th minute by free kick.

Victoria and David got married on 4 July 1999 after a two-year relationship. The couple share four children namely Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper(their daughter). Their eldest son Brooklyn is married to Nicola Peltz Beckham. Interestingly, they named their first child as Brooklyn because Victoria was in New York when she discovered that she was pregnant. Their son, Brooklyn is known for modeling and has also tried his hands in other professions.

