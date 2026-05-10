'We found it!': Meryl Streep insisted on keeping this jacket for Miranda's return in Devil Wears Prada 2

Costume designer Molly Rogers has revealed that Meryl Streep pushed hard to keep a key piece from the new Devil Wears Prada look in the film. The team had debated whether it was too bold for the movie. According to Rogers, Streep fell in love with a specific jacket and insisted it be part of Miranda Priestly’s wardrobe, calling it the moment she “found” the character again.

The jacket Streep refused to lose

US actress Meryl Streep speaks during the unveiling ceremony of US-British actress Emily Blunt and US actor Stanley Tucci's adjoining stars at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.(AFP)

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Rogers told the story of a fitting room session where the team was trying on different skirts and blouses but still felt something was missing. She said, “We were in the fitting room, and we were trying on pencil skirts, because they really make you sit up straight. You know, you walk different in a pencil skirt.” She added that the skirts from the first film were starting to look “dated,” and she began to worry the modern version of Miranda would not click.

Rogers also added an incident about a jacket. She said, “There was one jacket in the room, and [Streep] put it on, and I noticed she walked toward the mirror to see herself in it and she walked different.” Streep reportedly told her, “I love the sleeve. I love the collar of the lapel of this jacket. I love the shoulder. The fabric is exquisite.” Rogers said, “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?” and Streep replied, “Yes, we found it! Let’s eat lunch.” Both knew they had landed on the look that would anchor Miranda’s return.

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{{^usCountry}} How fans are reacting to the choice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How fans are reacting to the choice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The designer later called that jacket a kind of “bookend” to the tassel jacket Streep wore in the original film, saying it carries the same editorial authority but feels fresh for 2026. One fan said, “That jacket is going to be as iconic as the blue dress from the first movie; you can feel it.” Another noted, “Streep is clearly still in control of Miranda’s image, and fighting for the right clothes just shows how much she loves the character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designer later called that jacket a kind of “bookend” to the tassel jacket Streep wore in the original film, saying it carries the same editorial authority but feels fresh for 2026. One fan said, “That jacket is going to be as iconic as the blue dress from the first movie; you can feel it.” Another noted, “Streep is clearly still in control of Miranda’s image, and fighting for the right clothes just shows how much she loves the character.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some viewers have also celebrated how the sequel is updating Miranda’s style while keeping her icy power. A commenter said, “She still looks like a boss, but the clothes tell you she’s been evolving for 20 years.” Rogers has said she wanted every outfit to feel timeless, and with Streep’s influence on that central jacket, many fans believe the team hit exactly what they were going for.

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