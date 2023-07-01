‘We really are like brothers,’ Tom Holland opens up about regrets and strong bond with Spider-Man co-stars

Ever since the release of the blockbuster film "Spider-Man: No Way Home," actor Tom Holland has been open about his relationship with OG Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland poses for a portrait to promote the television miniseries "The Crowded Room" on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)(Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter surrounding his new series, "The Crowded Room," Holland expresses gratitude for their friendship but admits to regretting not having a specific conversation with Garfield upon being cast as Spider-Man.

Holland's journey as the iconic superhero began in 2015 when he made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War." Since then, the British actor has portrayed the web-slinger in a total of six movies, including the highly successful "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The recent web-slinger sage has marked a significant moment for fans as it brought together all three Spider-Men, each battling villains from different universes.

Prior to this, Maguire had last donned the red suit in 2007's "Spider-Man 3," concluding his own trilogy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garfield's portrayal of the superhero was cut short after his departure from the franchise following the disappointing box office performance of 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which grossed around $700 million worldwide.

Years later, as the trio reunited on screen and Holland's Spider-Man franchise soared to new heights, the actor reflects on his experience and reveals his regret regarding a missed opportunity. He admits to not having a conversation with Garfield before accepting the role, saying, "I was so caught up in taking the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him," as shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor acknowledges that if he had faced a similar situation where a second film didn't perform well and he was recast, it would have been challenging to recover. He praises Garfield for his resilience and career achievements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the unspoken conversation, Holland emphasizes the strong bond among the three actors, stating that they have a great relationship and constantly stay in touch. They even have a group chat where they discuss Spider-Man-related topics.

"We have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers," Holland affirms.

During a recent charity event in London, the 27-year-old asked Garfield and Maguire to sign a poster to be auctioned off, showcasing their continued support for one another.

ALSO READ| 'Sell Snyderverse To Netflix,' trends gains immense traction on social platforms

The interview coincides with the success of another Spider-Man iteration. Miles Morales, the Black and Latino Spidey, made his debut in the critically acclaimed 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." Its highly anticipated sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," recently hit theaters and has already surpassed expectations by earning a staggering $236 million in its opening week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}