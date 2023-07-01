'Sell Snyderverse To Netflix,' trends gains immense traction on social platforms

The campaign for the Snyderverse on Netflix continues to gain momentum as negotiations for a licensing deal between Warner Bros. Netflix in Talks to Revive the Snyderverse for DC Fans. (Image Credit: Twitter/Aztlan1984)

Discovery (WBD) and Netflix are reportedly underway. This initiative, driven by passionate DC fans, aims to lease the DC intellectual property to a third party, allowing director Zack Snyder to complete his vision for the Justice League saga under the DC Elseworlds label.

Although James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to reboot the franchise, the Snyderverse supporters believe that leasing the DC rights is the only viable option for Snyder to conclude his unfinished story.

While Gunn has stated that neither Netflix nor Snyder has approached him about the initiative, Snyder himself expressed his enthusiasm to finish his Justice League saga through a third-party platform.

Recent reports from Deadline suggest that WBD is in discussions with Netflix regarding a non-exclusive license agreement for HBO original content. This move is seen as a financial decision, and although HBO veterans reportedly opposed the plan, the financial considerations prevailed.

While unconfirmed, there are rumors that Netflix may have requested the inclusion of the Snyderverse in this packaged deal, which could potentially encompass films like "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," and even the unreleased Ayer Cut of "Suicide Squad," which fans have been campaigning for.

Notably "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is an HBO Max original, making it plausible for Netflix to show interest in the franchise. The question arises as to why Netflix would pursue these properties if they were not considering continuing the Snyderverse in some form.

The hashtag #SellSnyderverseToNetflix trended on social media during the news, garnering support from various individuals, including Kristiann Foran, the actor who portrayed the alpha zombie in Snyder's "Army of the Dead." Notable figures such as Snyder, Wayne T. Carr, and Forbes have also publicly expressed their support for the Netflix initiative.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman in Snyder's films, hinted at ongoing discussions behind the scenes and suggested that there may be more to come regarding her future as the iconic character. While it remains uncertain if this tease is connected to the "Snyderverse on Netflix" campaign, it adds to the intrigue and possibility of the initiative becoming a viable option for WBD and streaming services.

As negotiations continue and rumors circulate, the Snyderverse on Netflix campaign grows more tangible as a potential avenue for Snyder's vision to be realized.