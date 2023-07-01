18 Netflix movie recommendations: 8 movies to be removed by the end of July, Current top 10 movies on Netflix

It's an exciting time for film buffs who are gearing up for the release of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible. Prepare yourself for the steadily-approaching binge-fest by indulging in some Netflix. Here are 18 movie recommendations! 18 movie recommendations for our indecisive Netflix binge-watchers! (Reuters file photo)

Let’s start with the movies on a time crunch! Come July, Netflix will remove some of the most beloved Oscar-nominated films from its repertoire. Stream these 8 fan-favourite films before they leave.

Ip Man (July 21)

Starring Donnie Yen, this film series follows the life events of Grandmaster Ip Man, the legendary martial artist and Wing Chun instructor. The movie is an epic biopic, jampacked with lightning-paced set pieces, death-defying stunts and bone-crunching fights. A witty and ingenuous franchise, Ip Man is one of the best martial arts films of the 21st century.

August: Osage County (July 26)

An adaptation of Tracy Letts’s 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this movie is a tragicomedy starring some of Hollywood’s best. A family crisis brings the strong-willed estranged women of the Weston family back to the dysfunctional woman who raised them. Cancer-struck and drug-ridden Violet Weston (Meryl Streep) reunites with her sister Mattie Fae (Margo Martindale) and her three daughters, Barbara (Julia Roberts), Ivy (Julianne Nicholson), and Karen (Juliette Lewis). The movie received two Oscar nominations, Meryl Streep as Best Actress, and Julia Roberts as Best Supporting Actress.

Flight (July 31)

Denzel Washington stars as an airline pilot, “Whip” Whittaker in this unexpected addiction drama. Whittaker’s quick thinking saves a flight from crashing due to a mechanical failure. When the mandated investigation ensues, it reveals that the supposed hero was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Denzel Washington received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in this movie.

Julie and Julia (July 31)

Julie Powell (Amy Adams) is determined to cook all 524 recipes written in a cookbook by chef Julia Child (Meryl Streep) within 365 days. The film is a contrast between Julia’s life in the early years of her career and Julie’s as she tackles this self-imposed challenge. Nora Ephron adapted the screenplay from two books–Child's autobiography My Life in France, and Powell’s memoir Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen (later retitled Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously). Nora Ephron is highly regarded for the numerous romantic-comedy films she has created such as Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally…, You’ve Got Mail etc. Julie & Julia was her last film before she died in 2012.

The Pursuit of Happyness (July 31)

Based on the book of the same name, The Pursuit of Happyness is the true story of author Christopher Gardner’s rags-to-riches saga. Tired of Chris’ failed professional career, his wife leaves him as a financially broke unpaid intern while he simultaneously takes custody of their son. The movie stars Will Smith and his real-life son, Jaden Smith, as the on-screen father-son duo. The movie is a heartwrenching tearjerker which makes the eventual happy ending all the more satisfying. It received a total of 26 nominations and won 12 of them.

Skyfall (July 31)

The 23rd instalment in the James Bond franchise is one of its best entries, combining Bond’s classic sensuality with the characteristic action of contemporary blockbusters. Bond's loyalty to his overseer, M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. An ex-MI6 agent, with a vendetta against M, has stolen a hard drive containing top-secret information. It is up to 007 to track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. The film received a jaw-dropping 123 nominations and won 68 (more than half!) of them.

Stepmom (July 31)

Directed by Chris Columbus and starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, and Ed Harris, this tear-jerker is the story of a terminally-ill woman who must deal with her ex-husband's new lover, who will be their children's stepmother. Jackie (Susan Sarandon) loathes Luke’s (Ed Harris) new wife Isabel (Julia Roberts) but things change when Jackie gets diagnosed with cancer. The actors’ earnest performance brings out the complexities in their characters, making it a brilliant movie.

Underworld (July 31)

A blend of action, horror, and science fiction, this film series is an early 2000s classic dark fantasy. It features Selene (Kate Beckinsale), an elite vampire warrior, and Michael Corvin (Scott Speedman), a human, as they get caught up in the war between vampires and werewolves. It follows the battles and romance that ensue as the species interact throughout the films. Beckinsale gives a stunning performance in her rare action-hero lead role.

After July ends and you’re done watching these films, move on to the current top 10 films on Netflix! While Netflix's ‘Top 10’ feature is highly convenient, the lack of a proper description can be frustrating. Find the list of the current top 10 films with their descriptions here!

10. Sing 2

Directors: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Runtime: 109 minutes

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bono

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch–he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them.

9. Extraction

Director: Sam Hargrave

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genre: Action

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi

A black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

8. Minions: Rise of Gru

Directors: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, and Jonathan del Val

Runtime: 87 minutes

Genre: Animated Comedy

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand

In 1976, an eleven-year-old Gru dreams of becoming a supervillain, assisted by the Minions, whom he has hired to work for him. It is the untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

7. Make Me Believe

Directors: Evren Karabiyik Günaydin and Murat Saraçoglu

Runtime: 104 minutes

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Ayça Ayşin Turan, Ekin Koç, Zerrin Sümer, Yıldız Kültür, Naz Çağla Irmak

Two meddling grannies trick their adult grandkids into a meet-cute that reignites a childhood crush and old grudges that threaten to tear the families and their friendships apart.

6. The Mule

Director: Clint Eastwood

Runtime: 116 minutes

Genre: Crime Drama

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, Andy Garcia

Due to financial issues, horticulturist Earl Stone becomes a courier for a drug cartel. Slowly, he grows closer to his estranged family, but his illegal activities threaten much more than his life.

5. The Boss Baby

Director: Tom McGrath

Runtime: 97 minutes

Genre: Animated Comedy

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Bakshi

Seven-year-old Tim gets jealous when his parents give all their attention to his little brother. Tim soon learns that the baby can talk and the suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

4. Take Care of Maya

Director: Henry Roosevelt

Runtime: 103 minutes

Genre: Documentary

A nightmare unfolds for Jack and Beata Kowalski after they bring their 10-year-old daughter to the ER with unusual symptoms. As a medical team tries to understand Maya's rare illness, they begin to question her parents. Suddenly, Maya is in state custody - despite a family desperate to bring their daughter home.

3. Run Rabbit Run

Director: Daina Reid

Runtime: 100 minutes

Genre: Psychological Horror

Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi

A woman grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past.

2. The Perfect Find

Director: Numa Perrier

Runtime: 99 minutes

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony, Gina Torres.

Jenna Jones risks her career in fashion for an intense romantic relationship with Eric, the son of her boss Darcy and almost 20 years her junior.

1. Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Runtime: 123 minutes

Genre: Action

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt

Back from the brink of death, commando Tyler Rake embarks on a dangerous mission to save a ruthless gangster's imprisoned family.