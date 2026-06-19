...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

What happened to Paul Avery? ‘All My Children’ star and wife killed in devastating house fire

All My Children actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila have died after a house fire in New Jersey. 

Jun 19, 2026 04:59 am IST
By Khushi Arora
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Paul Avery, the actor best known for his role on the long-running soap opera All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery have died after a tragic house fire at their home in Blairstown Township, New Jersey on June 16.

What happened

All My Children actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila Avery were killed in a house fire(X/ @Chartsoriginals)

According to WFMZ cited by US Weekly, New Jersey State Police received a call just before 1am local time on Tuesday, June 16, to respond to the couple's home. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters found Paul who was 81, and Sheila unconscious and performed CPR on both but the couple died shortly after, per the Ridge View Echo.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The couple's daughter, Kyle Avery has confirmed their deaths on Facebook. “I'm devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We're grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow,” she wrote, as per reports.

Also Read: Did Trump use $352M Secret Service funds for White House ballroom? Report makes explosive claim

But his life outside of acting was equally extraordinary. As a teenager, he took up skydiving. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief and continued flying planes as a hobby for decades, per Soap Opera Digest.

After retiring from acting, he moved into journalism, working for local New Jersey papers and The New York Times before founding the Ridge View Echo.

In 2018, he stepped back from his many civic roles to become his wife Sheila's full-time caregiver after she suffered a stroke.

Paul Avery is survived by daughters Parker and Kyle, a son Paul and other family members.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news death celebrity soap opera
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / What happened to Paul Avery? ‘All My Children’ star and wife killed in devastating house fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.