What happened to Paul Avery? ‘All My Children’ star and wife killed in devastating house fire

Paul Avery, the actor best known for his role on the long-running soap opera All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery have died after a tragic house fire at their home in Blairstown Township, New Jersey on June 16.

What happened

All My Children actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila Avery were killed in a house fire(X/ @Chartsoriginals)

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According to WFMZ cited by US Weekly, New Jersey State Police received a call just before 1am local time on Tuesday, June 16, to respond to the couple's home. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters found Paul who was 81, and Sheila unconscious and performed CPR on both but the couple died shortly after, per the Ridge View Echo.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The couple's daughter, Kyle Avery has confirmed their deaths on Facebook. “I'm devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We're grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow,” she wrote, as per reports.

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{{^usCountry}} Paul led a remarkable life that stretched far beyond acting. According to Soap Opera Digest, he joined the cast of All My Children in the early 1980s, playing Hughie, a bartender at Foxy's, a dive bar in Center City where iconic characters including Jenny Gardner and Jesse Hubbard crossed paths. He stayed in the recurring role for 12 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul led a remarkable life that stretched far beyond acting. According to Soap Opera Digest, he joined the cast of All My Children in the early 1980s, playing Hughie, a bartender at Foxy's, a dive bar in Center City where iconic characters including Jenny Gardner and Jesse Hubbard crossed paths. He stayed in the recurring role for 12 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before that, he appeared as a TV cameraman in the 1978 film Superman and also appeared in episodes of Three's Company and Soap, per Soap Opera Digest. Over his 20-year acting career, Paul appeared in more than 300 commercials for major brands including AT&T and M&M's and even voicing the yellow M&M. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before that, he appeared as a TV cameraman in the 1978 film Superman and also appeared in episodes of Three's Company and Soap, per Soap Opera Digest. Over his 20-year acting career, Paul appeared in more than 300 commercials for major brands including AT&T and M&M's and even voicing the yellow M&M. {{/usCountry}}

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But his life outside of acting was equally extraordinary. As a teenager, he took up skydiving. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War as a helicopter crew chief and continued flying planes as a hobby for decades, per Soap Opera Digest.

After retiring from acting, he moved into journalism, working for local New Jersey papers and The New York Times before founding the Ridge View Echo.

In 2018, he stepped back from his many civic roles to become his wife Sheila's full-time caregiver after she suffered a stroke.

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Paul Avery is survived by daughters Parker and Kyle, a son Paul and other family members.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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