What to expect from the Mandalorian Season 3: New chapter in the Star Wars saga

After a long wait, The Mandalorian season 3 is finally set to premiere on March 1st. In this article, we will recap what happened in season 2, what took place between the seasons, and what to expect in the upcoming season.

In the season 2 finale, Mando saved Grogu from Moff Gideon but then handed him over to Luke Skywalker, violating his Mandalorian code. Bo-Katan Kryze was unhappy that Mando won the Darksaber in a duel with Gideon.

Grogu's Return: A mini-arc in the Book of Boba Fett

Although Grogu bid an emotional goodbye in season 2, he reappears in the season 3 trailer. However, in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu are reunited in a mini-arc. Mando was expelled from his Mandalorian group and had to atone by going on a pilgrimage to Mandalore. During this time, he visited Grogu at Luke Skywalker's Jedi school, but Grogu was still more interested in playing than training. Grogu chose Mando's beskar armour over Yoda's lightsaber and returned to Mando during a battle on Tatooine.

Onward to Mandalore

In season 3, Mando and Grogu will head to Mandalore, where Mando must bathe in the living waters under their mines to rejoin the Children of the Watch. The Watch and Bo-Katan's Nite Owls will likely conflict. Bo-Katan wants the Darksaber back, which Mando won from Moff Gideon, and blames the Children of the Watch for the destruction of her home.

New characters and cameos

Season 3 will introduce new characters such as Bo-Katan's lieutenant, Koska Reeves, played by Sasha Banks, and feature the return of Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. Fans have speculated that Grand Admiral Thrawn, a fan-favourite character from the Star Wars expanded universe, may make an appearance.

The Mandalorian has been a major success for Disney+ and the Star Wars franchise. With the highly anticipated third season, fans are excited to see what lies ahead for Mando and Grogu.

