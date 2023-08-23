What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: Release date, air time, and more

The next episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5, called The Roast, will air on FX on August 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The show is about four vampires who live together in Staten Island, New York. The leader of the group, Nandor, wants to rule the world. Laszlo is a flamboyant guy who likes to party. Nadja is a powerful witch who is always plotting. Colin drains humans by boring them to death.

The vampires have been renting a rundown house for a long time. They are helped by Guillermo, a human who helps them with their daily tasks and feeds them blood. Even though Guillermo wants to become a vampire, the vampires don't want to turn him into one.

The vampires are always trying to adapt to modern life. They struggle with technology, don't understand human society, and often get into trouble. But they are a close-knit family and support each other no matter what.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 release schedule

The next episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is coming out tomorrow, August 24, 2023. It will be released in the US at 10 p.m. ET. People in other countries should check the international release times so they don't miss the episode.

Here are the global release times for the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 a.m. BST on August 25, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on August 25, 2023

India: 5:30 p.m. IST on August 25, 2023

Japan: 11 am JST on August 26, 2023

Where to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 5 episode 8?

The next episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5, called The Roast, will be available to watch on FX and Hulu. You can also watch it on digital platforms like Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8?

The next episode of What We Do in the Shadows will be a roast for Laszlo. But it will turn into a night of lies, deception, and betrayal.

Colin Robinson will learn something important about energy vampires. Nandor will have to face his feelings for Nadja. And Guillermo's view of the vampire world will change.

Previous recap of What We Do in the Shadows season 5

Nadja tried to break a curse by teaching her fellow vampires how to be more American.

Laszlo tried to create a hybrid vampire-human monster, but failed.

Guillermo is having trouble figuring out his identity as a human and a vampire.

