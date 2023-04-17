When Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon took yodelling to new heights on NYC rooftops

It's not every day that you see Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon yodelling on the rooftops of New York City, but that's precisely what happened back in 2013.

A tale of two yodellers: Fallon and Pitt take to the rooftops

It's not every day that you see Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon yodelling on the rooftops of New York City, but that's precisely what happened back in 2013.(Twitter/FallonTonight)

In a video from 2013 recently shared on The Tonight Show's Twitter Handle, Fallon can be seen yodelling off into the distance while facing the Empire State Building. Suddenly, a very elegantly yodelled reply comes back from a voice revealed to be Brad Pitt, who is also up on a nearby roof with the spire of the Chrysler Building behind him.

Double Yodelling: A first-time feat from two Hollywood stars

The two engage in a conversation, with Pitt asking Fallon what he's doing up there, to which Fallon replies "Yodeling." Pitt reveals that he's doing the same and the two decide to do a yodelling duet. Pitt suggests doing a "double yodel," which Fallon can't believe has never been done before.

The conversation between the two is shown in subtitles, with Fallon giving props to Pitt for his role in the upcoming film "World War Z." The two then launch into a yodelling duet, with Pitt leading the way.

The video of the duo's yodelling escapade has since become a fan favourite, with many hailing it as one of the funniest moments in late-night TV history. It shows that sometimes, the most unexpected pairings can make for the best entertainment.

As for Fallon and Pitt, they've since moved on to new projects and adventures, but their rooftop yodelling contest will always be remembered as a hilarious and unforgettable moment in pop culture history.