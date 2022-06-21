When Chris Pratt left Thor Love and Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth starstruck: ‘I was weirdly shaken’

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular movie stars in the world. The actor has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also headlined a number of other popular and successful films. However, despite that some of his contemporaries can still leave him star struck. Chris recounted in an old interview that he was left ‘shaken’ when he first met Chris Pratt on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War. The two actors will again share screen space in the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. Also read: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter, name her Eloise. See post

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the biggest crossover events in MCU history, bringing together almost all the major heroes in parallel plotlines. It saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, whose leader Star Lord was played by Chris Pratt.

In 2017, talking about their first meeting with Elle, Chris Hemsworth said, “The first time I really met Chris Pratt—and went on set with him and the Guardians—I was weirdly shaken. I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

And this admiration is definitely mutual. As the two actors are coming together again, it was Pratt who spoke about how he finds his co-star a ‘man-God in real life’. Speaking to Yahoo Movies last week, the actor said, “People are going to be astounded when they see what he's brought for Thor 4. It's actually next level. He's ratcheted it up to another level. I was just in awe of his presence. He's a man-God in real life. He's really got guns (biceps). He looks great!”

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise and brings back Chris Hemsworth alongside Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, also introduced Christian Bale as the new MCU villain- Gorr the God Butcher. The film releases in India on July 7.

