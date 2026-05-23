When does ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ take place in the Star Wars timeline? Explained

The Mandalorian and Grogu continues the story established in The Mandalorian and takes place during a major transitional period in the Star Wars saga, after the fall of the Galactic Empire but years before the rise of the First Order.

The film The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up after the events of The Mandalorian Season 3.(X/ @BeyondReporter_)

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The film follows Din Djarin and Grogu after the events of Season 3 of the Disney+ series, moving their journey from streaming to the big screen.

Where ‘The Mandalorian’ sits in the Star Wars timeline

The first season of The Mandalorian begins around five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. In official Star Wars chronology, that places the story in approximately 9 ABY, meaning “After the Battle of Yavin.”

Entertainment writer Timothy J. Kirkpatrick explained in Polygon coverage that the show unfolds after Emperor Palpatine’s fall and the Empire’s collapse, but well before the sequel trilogy era. “That means the show is set after the Original Trilogy but long before the First Order dominates the galaxy like it does in the Sequel Trilogy,” he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Season 2 remains in roughly the same time period, while Season 3 advances the story to around 11 ABY, reflecting the passage of time for Din Djarin, Grogu, and the galaxy around them. How ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ fits after Season 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 2 remains in roughly the same time period, while Season 3 advances the story to around 11 ABY, reflecting the passage of time for Din Djarin, Grogu, and the galaxy around them. How ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ fits after Season 3 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports surrounding the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up after the events of Season 3 rather than rebooting the story in a different era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports surrounding the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up after the events of Season 3 rather than rebooting the story in a different era. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That places the story in a period where the New Republic is governing the galaxy, the Empire has officially fallen, and Luke Skywalker is still building a new Jedi Order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That places the story in a period where the New Republic is governing the galaxy, the Empire has officially fallen, and Luke Skywalker is still building a new Jedi Order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans discussing the timeline online have also speculated that if Season 3 occurs around 11 ABY, the movie likely takes place in roughly 11 or 12 ABY. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans discussing the timeline online have also speculated that if Season 3 occurs around 11 ABY, the movie likely takes place in roughly 11 or 12 ABY. {{/usCountry}}

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The film occupies one of the most explored modern Star Wars eras, the gap between the Original Trilogy and the sequel films.

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