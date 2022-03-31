When Will Smith made fun of a bald man on TV, said ‘these are jokes, come on’. Watch video

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars continues to be a burning topic even now. As several celebrities passed judgements on whether Will's judgement was justified or not, an old video of Will making fun of a bald man has surfaced online. More than thirty years ago, Will had made an appearance on a TV show and cracked a joke on a bassist's baldness. He passed it as a ‘joke’ when someone from the audience called him rude.

The video from The Arsenio Hall Show in 1991 shows Will with the host. He tells him, "The bass player? He got a rule. He got to wax his head every morning. That's a rule! He follows the rules, man. He follows the rules."

The camera then shows a glimpse of the bassist of a band, John B Williams, who simply smiles in response. A member of the audience is seen calling Will “rude” over his remark but the actor replies, "These are jokes, come on."

John B Williams also shared his response to the slapgate. He said his baldness wasn't as same as Jada's because he does not suffer frm alopecia. Sharing how he dealt with Will making fun of his baldness, John B Williams told RollingStone, "I didn't take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off. "

Will Smith made headlines this Monday when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscar ceremony. Chris had cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who is bald due to her condition – alopecia. Chris had said that he would like to see her in the sequel of G.I.Jane, which had Demi Moore as a woman. Will straightaway walked up to the stage and smacked Chris in reaction to the joke.

