‘Where are Harry and Meghan?’ King Charles, Kate Middleton grin in new family portrait ahead of diplomatic reception

The Royals remain under constant scrutiny as Omid Scobie's book, The Endgame, reveals its secrets. In a family portrait released before The Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton appear as a ‘picture-perfect’ family, all smiles as they stand alongside each other. However, the internet couldn't help but observe the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the room. Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, meet Paloma Faith, right, during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, in London., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton pose together

The family photo emerged amid accusations of racism involving key family members. It was said that Prince Archie's birth skin tone worried the family and that “King Charles and the Princess of Wales were the racist family members at that time." The revelation was made in Omid Scobie's book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Battle for Survival which was instantly removed from the bookstores in Holland.

The dad and son stood together, with Kate Middleton beside Prince William in a pink sequin dress. Queen Camilla wore a white dress and gloves, while both the queen and Princess of Wales had brooches with a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II on their left shoulders.

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Given that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from the royal family in 2020, they were undoubtedly noticeably absent. Presently, the Duke of Sussex is fighting for police protection in London. Even though he didn't show up in person for the trial, his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, argued against the 2020 decision that took away taxpayer-funded police security for Harry when he comes to Britain.

What is diplomatic reception?

A royal family's diplomatic reception is an elegant gathering where they greet and socialize with ambassadors and other diplomats from various nations. During this time, the royals discuss shared interests, foster goodwill, and deepen their connections with foreign guests.