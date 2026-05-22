Where is Heidi Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey now? Latest update as Stolen Baby comes to Netflix

The tragic murder of Heidi Broussard and the kidnapping of her newborn daughter, Margot Carey, shocked the United States in 2019. The disturbing story has now made its way to Netflix as Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard is available for streaming.

Heidi Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey was kidnapped. (Facebook/Shane Carey)

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The film is centered around Broussard’s close friend Magen Fieramusca, who was later convicted of the murder. The film was directed by Michelle Ouellet and stars Emily Osment and Anna Hopkins.

Attention was rekindled around the case due to the streaming, and viewers are now asking about Broussard’s daughter, Margot Carey, who was found alive.

Margot Carey was safely rescued in 2019

Heidi Broussard and her two-week-old daughter, Margot, vanished from Austin, Texas, in December 2019 after Broussard dropped her older son at school. With a massive search, investigators discovered Broussard’s body in the trunk of a car parked behind a home in Bo Jack Drive, Houston. Margot was later found alive inside the home.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities said Fieramusca had pretended to be pregnant and attempted to present Margot as her own child. Where is Margot Carey now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said Fieramusca had pretended to be pregnant and attempted to present Margot as her own child. Where is Margot Carey now? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to publicly available reports and statements shared by family members after the investigation, Margot Carey was reunited with her father, Shane Carey, and family members shortly after she was rescued. “Baby Margo is home,” Shane had written in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to publicly available reports and statements shared by family members after the investigation, Margot Carey was reunited with her father, Shane Carey, and family members shortly after she was rescued. “Baby Margo is home,” Shane had written in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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Since Margot was an infant during the incident, her family has largely kept her life private in the years because the case gained attention. There are no verified public reports suggesting she has remained in the media spotlight. Shane Carey's Facebook profile shows him reunited with his family.

“Road trip,” he wrote on a 2020 post.

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In another photo from the same year, Shane was seen taking a swim with the kids. “Good times with good people,” he wrote.

Netflix's Stolen Baby: What to know

The case has returned to public discussion following the Netflix release of Stolen Baby, a dramatized adaptation of the real-life crime. The film explores the disappearance of Broussard, the investigation that followed and the betrayal involving Fieramusca, who had reportedly been Broussard’s longtime friend.

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The story became one of the most widely discussed true-crime cases in the US because of the close friendship between the victim and the accused, as well as the shocking kidnapping of a newborn child.

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Magen Fieramusca later pleaded guilty to murder charges connected to Broussard’s death and was sentenced to 55 years in prison in Texas. She remains in prison and could become eligible for parole in 2047.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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